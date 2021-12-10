Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

