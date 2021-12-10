Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.10 Million

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce $195.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $195.40 million. Chegg reported sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $763.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $764.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $835.11 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $860.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

CHGG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,975. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

