Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

