Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$33,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 708.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

