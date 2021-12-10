Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 98,415 shares of company stock worth $294,508. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

