Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.17

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as high as C$4.45. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 1,042,348 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

