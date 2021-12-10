Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $20.42 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.42 or 0.00041544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $9.54 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00214129 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

