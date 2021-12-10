CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. CGI has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

