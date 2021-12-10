CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,275,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.