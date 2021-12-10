Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. 3,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,982. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.43. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,405,131 shares of company stock worth $700,211,922. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

