Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,522 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

