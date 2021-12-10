Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

