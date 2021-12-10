Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Shares of AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

