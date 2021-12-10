Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.48 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

