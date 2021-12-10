Cerity Partners LLC Buys 362 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $170.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

