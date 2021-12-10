Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,037 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,299,000 after buying an additional 810,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after purchasing an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.