Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $297.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.83 and a 12-month high of $312.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

