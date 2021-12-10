Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPYYY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

