CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.