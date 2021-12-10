CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

