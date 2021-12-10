Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$126.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.24 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

