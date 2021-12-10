Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

