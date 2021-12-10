Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Downgraded by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

