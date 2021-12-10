CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 79,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 345,686 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth $878,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth $989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 22.9% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.