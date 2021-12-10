Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

CSLT opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 169.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

