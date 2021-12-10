Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 29.3% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $377.82 million and $71.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.72 or 0.08287177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.98 or 0.99944533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,526,983,978 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,292,189 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

