Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,225 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

