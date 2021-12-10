Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Lessened by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,666. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

