CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $1,524,366.42 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,524,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62.

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

CARG stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

