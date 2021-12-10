Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 30,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

