Cardan Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 149,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,679. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

