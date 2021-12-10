Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases 68,698 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 270,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

