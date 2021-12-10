Cardan Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,138.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of MGC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.00. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,096. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $168.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.41.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.