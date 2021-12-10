Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

