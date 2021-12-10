Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $528,000 Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $15.93. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -31.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $461,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

