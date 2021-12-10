Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $483,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 176,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,402,125. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

