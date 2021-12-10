Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,493. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

