Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,282. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

