Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,957. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $263.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.08. The company has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

