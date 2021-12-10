Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $9,958,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 56.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 199,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,826,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $294.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

