Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

AMAT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,974. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

