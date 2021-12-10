Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

