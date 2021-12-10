Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

