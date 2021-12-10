Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.