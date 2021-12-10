Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 631 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $625.88 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $593.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $536.22 and its 200 day moving average is $500.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.46.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

