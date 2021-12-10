Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $34.51 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,962,008,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

