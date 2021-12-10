Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.
Shares of RANI stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
