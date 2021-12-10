Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.95.

CGC opened at $10.20 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

