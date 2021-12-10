Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 149,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,417,153 shares.The stock last traded at $72.01 and had previously closed at $72.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.