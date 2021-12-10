Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 191.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.70 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

